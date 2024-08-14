Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the July 15th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Greenlane Stock Performance
Shares of GNLN traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. 18,264,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,078. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20.
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($9.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 216.53% and a negative net margin of 63.60%.
About Greenlane
Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.
