Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 137.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 197,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 114,576 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,933,000 after purchasing an additional 655,065 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.