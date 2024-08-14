Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.38. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $228.84 and a twelve month high of $373.19.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 38.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $46,923,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,562,000. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 76,102 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,296,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 84,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

