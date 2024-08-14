Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 12,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 75,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gyre Therapeutics news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $41,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

About Gyre Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GYRE. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

