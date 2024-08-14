Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Trading Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hamilton Insurance Group traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.07. 466,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 339,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

HG has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

In related news, Director Alan Neil Patterson acquired 21,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,109.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,581.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan Neil Patterson bought 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,109.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 5.81.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $587.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.37 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

