Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Hang Lung Properties Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLPPY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 95,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. Hang Lung Properties has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.60.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
