Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLPPY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 95,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. Hang Lung Properties has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.60.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

