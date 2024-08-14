Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,048.20 ($13.38).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 671 ($8.57) to GBX 684 ($8.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,035 ($13.22) to GBX 1,140 ($14.56) in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.45) to GBX 1,250 ($15.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.13) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

LON HL opened at GBX 1,100.50 ($14.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of £5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,620.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,095.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 897.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 30 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $13.20. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,176.47%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

