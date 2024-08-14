Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.38

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 29165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HROW shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Harrow from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Harrow from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Harrow had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Harrow by 2,730.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 66.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harrow during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Harrow by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

