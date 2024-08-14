Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $12.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 2,781,699 shares changing hands.

The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.57.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

