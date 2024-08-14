HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMRX. StockNews.com cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,129. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chimerix by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in Chimerix by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 112,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

