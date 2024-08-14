HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 220.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs Stock Up 15.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $2.50 on Monday. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 91.38% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.