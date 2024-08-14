HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $19.03 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

