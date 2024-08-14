HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 230.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VERV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $4.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $384.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.84. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.20% and a negative net margin of 933.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 219.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.