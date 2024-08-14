Head-To-Head Review: Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) & Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) and Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Astera Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies 2.92% 3.19% 2.60% Astera Labs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Astera Labs 0 1 10 0 2.91

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Everspin Technologies and Astera Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Everspin Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.64%. Astera Labs has a consensus target price of $71.36, indicating a potential upside of 76.64%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Astera Labs.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Astera Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $58.24 million 1.85 $9.05 million $0.37 13.54 Astera Labs $229.55 million 27.40 -$26.26 million N/A N/A

Everspin Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Astera Labs.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Astera Labs on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, aerospace, and data center markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel, and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.