Head to Head Survey: Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) vs. ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aptose Biosciences and ImmunityBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 ImmunityBio 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2,976.92%. ImmunityBio has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.64%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -1,003.74% -257.64% ImmunityBio -198,994.05% N/A -114.89%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and ImmunityBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 83.4% of ImmunityBio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and ImmunityBio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$51.21 million ($6.20) -0.08 ImmunityBio $1.31 million 2,051.44 -$583.20 million ($1.09) -3.56

Aptose Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmunityBio. ImmunityBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats ImmunityBio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies. The company's platforms have generated therapeutic agents that are currently being or planned to be studied in clinical trials across various indications in liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, lung and colorectal cancers, and glioblastoma multiforme. Its lead biologic product candidate is Anktiva, an FDA-approved immunotherapy in combination with bacillus calmette-guérin (BCG) for the treatment of adult patients with BCG unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ, with or without papillary tumors. The company has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute. It also has license agreements with 3M Innovative Properties Company; Access to Advanced Health Institute; LadRx Corporation; Sanford Health; Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.; and GlobeImmune, Inc. The company is based in San Diego, California.

