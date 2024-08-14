Head to Head Survey: Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) & HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -73.21% N/A -61.06% HeartCore Enterprises -40.78% -67.51% -29.19%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Beyond Commerce and HeartCore Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Risk and Volatility

Beyond Commerce has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and HeartCore Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $3.56 million 0.00 -$2.28 million N/A N/A HeartCore Enterprises $18.16 million 0.73 -$4.19 million ($0.35) -1.81

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HeartCore Enterprises.

Summary

HeartCore Enterprises beats Beyond Commerce on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

