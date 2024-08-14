Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Update

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,985,500 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the July 15th total of 1,856,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.8 days.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CDDRF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,134. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0732 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

