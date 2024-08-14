HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Update

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
HeartBeam Price Performance
HeartBeam stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. HeartBeam has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.23.
About HeartBeam
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HeartBeam
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for HeartBeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartBeam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.