HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Update

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HeartBeam Price Performance

HeartBeam stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. HeartBeam has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

About HeartBeam

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

