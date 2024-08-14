Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of HTLF opened at $50.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.96. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $369,475. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $55,623,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 506.3% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 394,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 329,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $11,502,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,999,000 after acquiring an additional 182,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,232,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,591,000 after purchasing an additional 88,886 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

