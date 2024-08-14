Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.93 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $38.97 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00035801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,865,137,887 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,865,137,887.051346 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05415299 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $35,285,344.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.