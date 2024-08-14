Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 630,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,186,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

HLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The company has a market cap of $797.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Herbalife by 2,053.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,977,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,776,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after acquiring an additional 500,876 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 157,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Herbalife by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,124,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 8.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

