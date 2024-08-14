Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.00

Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.47), with a volume of 15728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of £862,000.00, a PE ratio of -2,333.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.48.

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

