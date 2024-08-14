Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 2,225 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,250 ($28.73).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.11) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,000 ($25.54) to GBX 2,100 ($26.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.54) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

HIK opened at GBX 2,004 ($25.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,968.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,711 ($21.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,216 ($28.29). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,905 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,911.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 9,402.99%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

