Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Shares Gap Down to $35.99

Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.99, but opened at $34.75. Hillenbrand shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 33,641 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.16 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 58.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.6% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

