Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CRO Sells $54,693.42 in Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CRO Yuval Harry sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $54,693.42. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,527.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yuval Harry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Yuval Harry sold 1,419 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $25,740.66.

On Friday, May 24th, Yuval Harry sold 14,995 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $272,309.20.

Hippo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIPO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. 83,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,843. The company has a market cap of $449.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 57.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hippo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIPO. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 79.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 326,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 144,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

