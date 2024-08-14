HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

HNI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. HNI has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HNI to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Shares of HNI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.90. 44,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,859. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. HNI has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $56.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $623.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.74 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HNI will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HNI news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $3,556,070.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,642,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HNI news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $3,556,070.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,642,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $459,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,198.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,384 shares of company stock worth $5,697,489 in the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

