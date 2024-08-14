Holland Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,124,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS PTLC traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $49.72. 148,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

