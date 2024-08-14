HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVY) vs. Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Head-To-Head Contrast

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVY – Get Free Report) and Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HomeServe and Cintas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeServe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cintas $9.60 billion 8.04 $1.57 billion $14.48 52.50

Cintas has higher revenue and earnings than HomeServe.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeServe 0 0 0 0 N/A Cintas 2 8 6 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HomeServe and Cintas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cintas has a consensus price target of $742.36, suggesting a potential downside of 2.14%. Given Cintas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cintas is more favorable than HomeServe.

Profitability

This table compares HomeServe and Cintas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeServe N/A N/A N/A Cintas 16.38% 37.82% 17.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HomeServe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Cintas shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Cintas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cintas beats HomeServe on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeServe

HomeServe Plc engages in the provision of home emergency and repair services. It operates through the Membership & Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning and Home Experts segments. The company was founded by Richard David Harpin and Jeremy Peter Middleton in 1993 and is headquartered in Walsall, the United Kingdom.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms. In addition, the company offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. It provides its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cintas Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of Cintas Corporation.

