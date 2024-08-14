HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

HTBI opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $569.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.82. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $36.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTBI shares. Hovde Group initiated coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

