Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after buying an additional 1,899,373 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,644 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,831,000 after purchasing an additional 375,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $72,580,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,463,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.51. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The stock has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

