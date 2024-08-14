Hsbc Global Res Upgrades Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) to “Strong-Buy”

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.81.

TTWO opened at $144.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.64 and a 200 day moving average of $151.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

