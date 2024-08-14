Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $196.17. 151,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,570. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $145.94 and a twelve month high of $204.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.02 and its 200-day moving average is $188.28. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

