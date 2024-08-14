Hut 8’s (HUT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.57% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUT. HC Wainwright raised Hut 8 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Hut 8
Hut 8 Trading Up 5.1 %
Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hut 8
In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $270,797.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,171.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Hut 8
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,388,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.
Hut 8 Company Profile
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hut 8
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Serve Robotics Is Serving Up a Selling Opportunity
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Defying the Market: 3 Mega-Cap Stocks Soaring to New Highs
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Microsoft Stock: Is Now The Time To Be Greedy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.