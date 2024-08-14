Hxro (HXRO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $8.20 Million

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and $1,176.97 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hxro

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,385,617 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.com. Hxro’s official message board is blog.hxro.com.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

