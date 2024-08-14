Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Lowered to $164.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.89.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $135.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.02. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,086,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,284,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,061,000 after purchasing an additional 432,594 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,302,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 199,773 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

