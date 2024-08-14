iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
iCAD Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 861,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,031. iCAD has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.50.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 15.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iCAD
iCAD Company Profile
iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iCAD
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.