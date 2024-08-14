iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

iCAD Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 861,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,031. iCAD has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.50.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 15.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iCAD

iCAD Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in iCAD by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 159,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 55.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 7.5% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 701,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

