iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Shares Gap Down to $4.01

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $3.85. iLearningEngines shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 231,971 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on iLearningEngines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of iLearningEngines in a research report on Monday.

iLearningEngines Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

