IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Roy Twite Purchases 9 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Roy Twite bought 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,748 ($22.32) per share, with a total value of £157.32 ($200.87).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMI alerts:

On Tuesday, July 9th, Roy Twite purchased 8 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,790 ($22.85) per share, for a total transaction of £143.20 ($182.84).

IMI Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IMI traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,764 ($22.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. IMI plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,429 ($18.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,911 ($24.40). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,804.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,790.31. The stock has a market cap of £4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,813.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

IMI Cuts Dividend

IMI Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. IMI’s payout ratio is 2,989.69%.

(Get Free Report)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.