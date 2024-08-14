Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Immix Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

