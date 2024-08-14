Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

IMNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunome currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.78. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.11). Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunome will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Immunome in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Immunome by 9.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 21,864.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

