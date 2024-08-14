Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock Price Down 2.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $23.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Immunome traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 8,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 812,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunome has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,475.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Immunome by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 655,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,284 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Immunome by 26.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 268,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 105.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 1,829.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

