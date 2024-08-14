Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.2 %

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Shares of IMO stock opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.