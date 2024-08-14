Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IBTX. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $252.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.