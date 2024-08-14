Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Ingersoll Rand has a payout ratio of 2.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.
Ingersoll Rand Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.52. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $101.30.
Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.
