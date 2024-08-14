Injective Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $79.84 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for $18.92 or 0.00032102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $79.84 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,622,753 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

