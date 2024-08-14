InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Plans $0.01 Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
InPlay Oil Price Performance
Shares of IPOOF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,149. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $145.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.63.
InPlay Oil Company Profile
