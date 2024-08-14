Insider Buying: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Warby Parker Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WRBY stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,548. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.82. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,095,000 after acquiring an additional 219,120 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Warby Parker by 113.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,672 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 149.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 44.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 481,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1,013.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after buying an additional 1,295,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

