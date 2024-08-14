Insider Selling: Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) Director Donald George Myers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$27,000.00.

Century Lithium Stock Down 1.9 %

CVE:LCE traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,510. Century Lithium Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.30.

About Century Lithium

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

