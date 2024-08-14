Insider Selling: Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) Director Donald George Myers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$27,000.00.
Century Lithium Stock Down 1.9 %
CVE:LCE traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,510. Century Lithium Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.30.
About Century Lithium
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Century Lithium
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.