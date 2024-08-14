Insider Selling: Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Sells 3,301 Shares of Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Evergy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.13. 1,030,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Evergy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $27,915,000. Sagefield Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 73.2% during the second quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 74,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Evergy by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

