Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells 8,619 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Solar Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of FSLR traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,957. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.46. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.36.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $94,419,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Solar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

